UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 12:08 AM

Shutdown of Commercial markets across India on Feb 26

UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 12:08 AM
Traders’ body CAIT on Thursday said all commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26 in view of its ‘Bharat Bandh’ call demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said dharnas (protests) will be held nationwide in 1,500 places demanding the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to keep in abeyance the “draconian” provisions of GST.

It also called for a review of the GST system and its tax slabs to simplify and rationalise it for easier compliance by traders. Addressing a press conference, CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said it is also talking to the government on this issue.

