Silk factories at Jammu, Srinagar to benefit over 40,000 families

The newly established Silk Filatures and Silk Weaving factory at Bari Brahmana and World Bank funded modernized Government Silk factory at Rajbagh, Srinagar are set to benefit 20 thousand families associated with the cocoon rearing each in the twin divisions of Kashmir and Jammu.

The information was given here at a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, M K Dwivedi, convened to review the functioning of new and modernized units of Jammu and Kashmir Industries Limited (JKI).

The meeting was attended by Managing Director JKI, Sanjay Handoo, besides Director Finance (I&C) Department, Additional secretary (I&C) Deptt and officers of JKI. The Commissioner Secretary took a comprehensive review of the overall working of the Corporation especially the recently established, modernized units – factories.

The meeting was informed that the recently established Silk Filatures and Silk Weaving factory at Bari Brahmana Jammu has produced 4.50 lakh meter silk fabric. And it would benefit around 20 thousand families associated with the cocoon rearing in the Jammu Division.

Further, it was also informed that with the completion of the World Bank funded modernization of the Government Silk factory Rajbagh, benefit would reach to 20 thousand families associated with the cocoon rearing in the Kashmir Division.

It was further told that with the up-gradation of the Government Woollen Mills Bemina, livelihood of the sheep rearing community of J&K, comprising around 10 thousand families, would also be safeguarded.

The Commissioner Secretary asked the concerned to ensure that the interests of the farming community associated with wool and cocoon are protected especially amid Covid-19 Pandemic. He advised JKI to participate in upcoming auction to be conducted by the Sericulture Department and procure cocoons in bulk to ensure smooth running of JKI Filature units at Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, the Commissioner Secretary told the JKI management to devise an effective marketing plan for all its products and also register itself on GeM portal.

The Managing Director, JKI, informed that the process of uploading the furniture and joinery products on GeM portal has been started and is expected to be completed soon, while silk and woollen products would also be uploaded on the portal at the earliest.

While appreciating overall working of JKI, especially the efforts put by the management in establishing/modernization of the Units, the Commissioner Secretary directed the management that all efforts should be made to the run the JKI on modern lines to make it a profit making entity.