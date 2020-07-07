Skill Development Courses to be introduced soon: Samoon

Principal Secretary School Education Department, Dr Asgar Hasan Samoon, today visited Baramulla district to take first hand appraisal of various development projects being taken up in educational sector besides reviewing functioning of the department in the wake of present circumstances emerged due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik, Director Skill Development J&K Sajad Hussain Ganaie and other concerned officers accompanied the Principal Secretary.

Principal Secretary inspected works being executed in Government Polytechnic College, at Kanispora Baramulla and asked for quality and timely completion.

On the occasion, District Development Commissioner BaramullaDr G N Itoo informed the Principal Secretary that the college having capacity of 1600 students is in its final stage of completion and shall be equipped with modern and advanced facilities including some recreational avenues.

After taking the detailed review of the work, Dr. Samoon emphasized upon the concerned agencies to ramp up the pace of work so that the college is completed as early as possible. He directed to mobilize additional resources so that the college is made functional in the month of August 2020.

Reiterating administration’s commitment of upgrading educational institutions, Dr. Samoon said that several skill development and job oriented courses like robotics, machine engineering, electrical vehicle design etc shall be introduced in educational institutions so that more and more employment avenues are generated.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary inspected KGBV Fatepora, which is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 113.12 lakh. He exhorted upon the concerned to accelerate the speed of work so that it is completed upto 15 August. He also inspected some community schools established in different areas.

At Community School Fatepora, Dr. Samoon highlighted various aspects vital for strengthening this mechanism besides making this system prolific and productive at this critical juncture.