'Skill training programs to make students industry ready'

A high level administrative meeting of Higher Education Department, (J&K) under the chairmanship of Talat Parvez Rohella, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Department of Higher Education was today held at Amar Singh College, Srinagar, to discuss the modalities for the implementation of Jammu & Kashmir Employability Enhancement Training (JEET) scheme, sponsored by AICTE, in the Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to a statement, the scheme aims at enhancing the competency of the students from Engineering, Technical & Management Colleges by imparting skill training through ICT Academy.

At the outset of the meeting, commissioner secretary to the Government emphasised upon various skill training programs in the vast interest of the students, for self employability and reliability, with the changing trends of the contemporary technological world. He also opined that such polishing courses will make students industry ready.

The Principal of Amar Singh College Prof. Bashir Ahmed Rather, threw light on various aspects of the importance of Technical Skills which will nonetheless need to be fine-tuned frequently to keep up with technological advances.

On this occasion a presentation focusing on the benefits, beneficiaries, and the process about JEET and the reach of ICT academy head quartered in Chennai, (An Initiative of Government of India, State Governments and Industry) was made by B Raghava Srinivasan, Head – Government & Corporate Initiatives, along with Lovetesh Kumar, Project Manager, ICT Academy. The presentation covered various skill development courses under J&K Employability enhancement training (JEET) scheme sponsored by AICTE, for the students of J&K studying in pre final/final course in AICTE approved institutions to enhance their skill and employability. Under this project about 5000 students from 53 colleges of the Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh will be benefitted, from the 13 different technical programs offered by AICTE

The meeting was also attended by Director, IOT, University of Kashmir, Director, CET, IUST, Principal, GCET, Safapora, Chairperson, SSM College of Engineering, Parrihaspora, Chairman/Principal, Kashmir Government Polytechnic, Srinagar, Principal, KITE Polytechnic, Principal, Masterpro Institute of Technology, Prof. Tariq Ahmad Ashai, President, College Teachers Association, and heads of various Engineering and Polytechnic Colleges of Kashmir division. The meeting ended with the vote of thanks by Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the host college.

Dr. Shabeena Kuttay and Dr Deeba department of English, acted as the rappoteurs while as Dr. Tawseef Department of Computer Applications provided the technical support in the meeting.