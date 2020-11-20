SKUAST conducts Scientific Rice Production programme at Khudwani

A Seed/input distribution cum one day training programme on Scientific Rice Production (SRP) Technologies under Tribal Sub Plan-Rice of All India Coordinated Research Project on Rice (AICRIP-Rice), was conducted here at Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops (MRCFC) Khudwani, SKUAST Kashmir on Thursday. The programme was sponsored by ICAR-IIRR Hyderabad, and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (GOI).

43 farmers belonging to ST category from the villages Gawran, Rakhi Brah, Sonach, Chattergul of subdivision, Achabal, Disst.Anantnag participated in the programme.

Sr. Scientist, Agronomy and PI-AICRP Rice at MRCFC Khudwani Dr. Ashaq Hussain deliberated on the importance of quality of rice seed and new rice varieties and agro-techniques for high rice productivity. The farmers were also apprised about the latest options available for weed and disease management in rice.

The second session of the programme included the distribution of agricultural inputs. The inputs included 2 quintals of high quality seed of variety Shalimar Rice 5 and 43 no. tool kits used in various agricultural operations.

The programme was chaired by Prof. Nazir A. Bhat, Associate Director Research who emphasized on the role of quality inputs and adoption of scientific techniques for higher rice productivity and resource use efficiency.

Other associated scientists from the disciplines of Plant Breeding, Plant Pathology and Soil Science also had interactive sessions with farmers and presented the technological information with reference to rice production and management.

The training was conducted by MRCFC, Khudwani (SKUAST-Kashmir) in collaboration with Sub-Division Achabal, Department of Agriculture and financial assistance from Director, ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research, Hyderabad.