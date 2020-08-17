SKUAST holds online training programme

A 10-days online training program on achieving zero hunger by 2030-the critical role of agriculture and allied sectors was inaugurated at SKUAST-K on Monday.

The training program is being organized by faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST Kashmir and is sponsored by National Higher Education Project (NAHEP) of the varsity.

According to statement, about 81 Scientists from J&K and outside with agriculture and allied Science backgrounds are likely to participate in the program.

Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazeer Ahmed was the chief guest at the inaugural session.