SKUAST-K distributes backyard poultry units under NABARD

The Directorate of Research, SKUAST-Kashmir through KrishiVigyan Kendra Ganderbal distributed free of cost Keystone Golden chicks and poultry feed to beneficiaries.

The chicks and feed were distributed among 20 male and 20 female beneficiaries from two adopted villages of Repora and Dignibal of the district under NABARD supported project “Propagation of elite backyard birds for enhancing egg production in rural areas”.

Measures for effective implementation of the project with active participation of the beneficiaries were also discussed. In addition, an awareness program on backyard poultry rearing was held.

The farmers praised the SKUAST initiative and assured good care and management of these promising birds. They also promised horizontal expansion of this remunerative enterprise.

The program was chaired by Prof AzmatAlam Khan (Associate Director Research and Principal Investigator of the project). Other attendees included Prof Islam-U-Din Sheikh (Head, Division of Livestock Production and Management, FVSc& AH, Shuhama), DrSajadMohiuddin (Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Ganderbal), DrAijaz A Dar &DrNazir Ahmed (Scientists, Directorate of Extension), DrPervaiz A Dar (Scientist, Animal Sciences, KVKGanderbal) and other Scientific staff of the Kendra.