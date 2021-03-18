SKUAST-K flags off sericulture students for rural exploration visit

To benefit students from the indigenous traditional knowledge and grassroots innovations, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir commenced seven-day ‘Rural Exploration Training Programme’ for sericulture students to far-flung areas of Uri Tehsil.

According to a statement issued here, the training is organised by the university’s College of Temperate Sericulture (CoTS), Mirgund under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the SKUAST-K.

Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad flagged off the students for the rural exploration in the presence of Director Planning and Monitoring and PI NAHEP, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, and Associate Dean, CoTS, Prof MF Baqual. Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor said organising such activities will build and nurture students for the sustainable approaches of agriculture practices as these rural pockets have a repository of indigenous knowledge.

The V-C also distributed certificates of merit among students who were involved in awareness programmes regarding COVID19 pandemic programme.

Director of Education, Prof MH Balkhi, in his message said that such events will help in shaping our students by exposing them to far-flung areas.

Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, said these kinds of exploration visits help students to build their understanding in the rural economy.

Prof MF Baqual highlighted the importance of the training programme for building the skills and the confidence of the students.

Organising secretary, Dr Firdose Ahmed Malik highlighted the impact of the rural exploration programme in improving the comprehension of students.