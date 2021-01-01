SKUAST-K reviews progress of World Bank-funded IDP project

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir Friday held an appraisal meeting to review the progress of the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) awarded to the university in 2019 for its institutional development.

According to a varsity statement, the three-year project is aimed to develop SKUAST-K as a model agricultural higher education institution and build next-generation human capital to drive the knowledge-based and technology-driven agri-economy of Jammu and Kashmir and the country. With the help of the NAHEP, SKUAST-K aims to become a preferred destination of agri-education for creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, besides the hardcore research and extension.

Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad, who chaired the meeting, said the university under the NAHEP has a particular focus on the skill-building of the students so that they become job-ready.

The vice-chancellor also said that SKUAST-K under NAHEP is soon coming up with an incubation and innovation centre, which will lead the students of the university to become innovators and entrepreneurs and help them to launch their own agri-startups.

The vice-chancellor also released ‘Agrucation’ the bimonthly NAHEP-IDP newsletter of SKUAST-K, which covers various activities and achievements carried under the programme.

Director Planning and Monitoring and PI NAHEP, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who gave a detailed overview of the project, said the Institutional Development Plan (IDP) of SKUAST-K seeks to link education with employment, entrepreneurship, and leadership, besides building resilient and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

He said SKUAST-K is also helping the Higher Education Department in the initiation of more than 30 agriculture-related skill development courses for teaching in the various colleges of the UT.

SKUAST-K is collaborating with various institutions within the country and outside to provide students better research opportunities and exposure, he said, adding it is also fostering industry linkages to develop market-oriented human resources for facing the challenges of 21 century.