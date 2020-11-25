Sky is limit for Horticulture production: Navin Choudhury

Principal Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary today said that sky is the limit for Horticulture production in Kashmir. He was speaking during an awareness cum interactive session on Agro and related sector schemes organised by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology-Kashmir, Shalimar, Srinagar.

The interactive programme was attended by Director Agriculture, Director Horticulture, Director Animal husbandry, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Industrial Associations, Entrepreneurs, Farmers and students.

During the session, Principal Secretary said Horticulture is the major contributor to GDP in Kashmir, the exploitation of this sector is imperative to increase the quality production besides value addition to products. He said sky is the limit to production keeping in view the geography and climate of the region.

He emphasised participants to invest on infrastructural development in Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and fisheries by Formalization of Micro Processing Entrepreneur units. He asked them to establish dairy units, milk processing facilities, augment chilling capacities, establishment of cattle feed manufacturing plants, silage making units, hydroponics etc.

Stating that Agro business is future of Kashmir, he asked entrepreneurs to take serious measures to make it competitive and advantageous in national and international markets.

To double the income of farmers, he stressed on farm mechanization, reduction of labour force and value addition to products.

Principal Secretary stressed on branding, packaging and marketing of Kashmir based products to make them compatible in local and outside market. He impressed on VC SKUAST-K to create quality scientific research that could help entrepreneurs to establish successful and profiteering units.

During the programme, Navin choudhury also answered various queries from aspiring entrepreneurs, members from Kashmir Industries & Commerce Chamber and students.

Later, Principal Secretary held a first virtual Saffron buyer-Seller meeting, during which he told participants that Kashmir Saffron has immense potential due to its unique aromatic and colour quality. He said spice parks are coming up to process Saffron under one roof which would remove adulteration and upgrade the packaging process. He emphasized on the projection of qualities on package tags.