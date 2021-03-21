Sky is limit for local youth in entrepreneurship: PS I&C

After taking the charge of Industries and Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department visited Kashmir to have first-hand information about the industrial scenario in the Valley.

On Saturday he visited Industrial Estate, Khrew, Wuyan and also proposed site for industrial estate Sempora to know the facilities/infra-structure available for entrepreneurs. He was accompanied by Mohammad Harun Malik MD SIDCO, Nazim Zai Khan, Director, Industries and Commerce Department Kashmir, Atul Sharma, MD SICOP and other senior officers of Industries and Commerce Department.

The Principal Secretary, I&C Department was given a detailed account about the estates and the infra-structure available by the Managing Director SICOP Atul Sharma. Thakur had a thorough round of both the estates. He appreciated the infra-structure available to the entrepreneurs in both the estates and simultaneously directed the Managing Director SICOP to speed up the balance works. He further emphasized upon the executing agency for maintaining the highest standards of quality and workmanship.

In Industrial Estate, Wuyun, industrial units met the Principal Secretary and complained about the non-available of power supply. The Principal Secretary assured the entrepreneurs that their demand will be taken on priority with the JKPDCL and the estate will get power supply at the earliest.

Thakur stressed upon the officers to devote their attention towards the industrialization so that the employment opportunities are created for the local unemployed youth. He stated that sky is the limit for the local youth in the entrepreneurship as the Valley climate is most suited for various activities like Information Technology etc. He stressed upon the local people to come forward and avail various benefits/schemes announced by the Central Government which will prove way-forward for the local populace. He stated that he will welcome any suggestion from any quarter for the betterment/upliftment of the industrial sector in J&K for which he will be available round the clock.

Later he also visited Indian Institute of Carpet Technology/Pashmina Testing Centre at Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Srinagar. The Director IICT give brief about the working of IICT/Pashmina Testing Centre.