Skyview Patnitop submits memorandum to Advisor Baseer Khan

The Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean Team, represented by Syed Mujtaba Ali Jafary, Sales and Marketing Head submitted a memorandum to Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lt. Governor of J&K highlighting the key challenges faced by the tourism sector in the area.

According to a statement issued here, the challenges highlighted included the mismanagement of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, unscheduled closure of the highway, the need to beautify Patnitop, lack of Patnitop’s promotion in the national media, and flow of tourists away from J&K.

“Post handing over the memorandum, stalwart figures of the UT’s tourism department and administration visited Skyview Patnitop – a leading adventure cum hospitality destination which features India’s highest ropeway in terms of ground clearance, a gamut of adventure activities and dining options,” it said.

Sarmad Hafeez, secretary tourism, Dr. Naseem Javid Chowdhary, Director Tourism Jammu, Mussarat ul-Islam DC Ramban, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Managing Director JKTDC, and Sachin Dev Singh CEO – Patnitop Development Authority visited the place. “The entire delegation was impressed by the world-class infrastructure present and was also briefed about the technical aspects of the project. Commending the PPP (Public-Private-Partnership) project, the tourism and administrative contingent was hopeful of the influx of tourists in the coming months and believed the one-of-its-kind project would offer visitors a surreal experience,” it said.

Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean is owned and operated by Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited (ESPPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FIL Industries Private Limited. The business focus of ESPPL is development of mountain tourism, adventure activities, hospitality, and public infrastructure. It is the largest Indo-French collaboration in mountain infrastructure development and was built in a record time of 2 years and 4 months and commenced operations in 2019. It is located 2 hours from Jammu and 45 minutes from Udhampur.