Jammu,
March 18, 2021

Skyview Patnitop submits memorandum to Advisor Baseer Khan

Jammu,
March 18, 2021
The Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean Team, represented by Syed Mujtaba Ali Jafary, Sales and Marketing Head submitted a memorandum to Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lt. Governor of J&K highlighting the key challenges faced by the tourism sector in the area.

According to a statement issued here, the challenges highlighted included the mismanagement of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, unscheduled closure of the highway, the need to beautify Patnitop, lack of Patnitop’s promotion in the national media, and flow of tourists away from J&K.

“Post handing over the memorandum, stalwart figures of the UT’s tourism department and administration visited Skyview Patnitop – a leading adventure cum hospitality destination which features India’s highest ropeway in terms of ground clearance, a gamut of adventure activities and dining options,” it said.

Sarmad Hafeez, secretary tourism, Dr. Naseem Javid Chowdhary, Director Tourism Jammu,  Mussarat ul-Islam DC Ramban, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Managing Director JKTDC, and Sachin Dev Singh CEO – Patnitop Development Authority visited the place. “The entire delegation was impressed by the world-class infrastructure present and was also briefed about the technical aspects of the project. Commending the PPP (Public-Private-Partnership) project, the tourism and administrative contingent was hopeful of the influx of tourists in the coming months and believed the one-of-its-kind project would offer visitors a surreal experience,” it said.

Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean is owned and operated by Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited (ESPPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FIL Industries Private Limited. The business focus of ESPPL is development of mountain tourism, adventure activities, hospitality, and public infrastructure. It is the largest Indo-French collaboration in mountain infrastructure development and was built in a record time of 2 years and 4 months and commenced operations in 2019. It is located 2 hours from Jammu and 45 minutes from Udhampur.

