SLEC meeting of MIDH held

Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department, Navin Kumar Chaudhary, today chaired the State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) meeting of Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) at civil secretariat, here.

The meeting held detailed discussion on representation regarding provision of back ended subsidy support to Integrated Controlled Atmosphere (CA) Store projects lying with Government of India and relevance of feasibility for consideration of more than one unit CA store to same proprietor.

He asked all the district officers to perform on ground with positive frame work besides directing them to clear all the liabilities pending with the department.

Earlier, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, while participating in the meeting, was briefed regarding horticulture economy of Kashmir. He said that horticulture is a gold mine that has to be exploited and developed properly to make J&K power house of horticulture production. He asked the officers to work hard towards increasing horticulture economy for larger interest of the farmers community.