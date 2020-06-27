Solina Silk Filatures being developed as Arts and Cultural Centre: Dwivedi

Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, M K Dwivedi today took a comprehensive review of the Livelihood Component of the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRRP).

The meeting was attended by Managing Director JKI, Director Finance I&C, Additional Secretary I&C and other officials of JTFRRP. Speaking on the occasion, MK Dwivedi said that under the project Solina Silk Filatures premises is being developed as a centre for Arts, Crafts And Culture. It was informed that the consultant for preparation of the detailed project report stands already appointed and the restoration adaptive reuse work would likely be started soon.

Commissioner Secretary while reviewing the progress on the project directed that efforts should be made for the timely completion of all the works identified under the project so that the benefits of the project reach the people of J&K at the earliest.

The meeting was informed that under the project, work for development of comprehensive database of the artisans of J&K is going on and once completed J&K Govt would be in a position to understand the effectiveness of the existing interventions and improve the reach, targeting and effectiveness of the new interventions, needed to uplift the socio economic status of around 2.50 lacs artisans in J&K.

Further the project envisages development of 5 Handicrafts and Handloom Clusters, it was given out.

The interventions at Embroidery Cluster Noorbagh, Papier Machie Cluster Zadibal, Wool Cluster at Bandipora are already going on with the benefits reaching the artisans in the said clusters which was appreciated by Commissioner Secretary.

It was informed that the interventions are expected to lead to an assured business generation of INR 14.0 crores in all the five clusters with direct benefit to around 2400 artisans.

The meeting was informed that under the project, modernisation of Govt. Silk Factory Rajbagh and Govt Woollen Mills Bemina is being undertaken. These interventions would provide a ready market to around 20000 families associated with the cocoon rearing and around 10000 families associated with the sheep rearing activity.

Once completed the Govt. Silk Factory Rajbagh capacity would be enhanced to 4.50 lakh metres per annum and an additional capacity of 2.50 lakh metres would be added to Government Woollen Mills Bemina. Further consultants for brand Building and communication campaign for handicrafts/handlooms agro and related products have also been appointed and work is expected to commence shortly, it was told.