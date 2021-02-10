Sonamarg remains out of bounds for visitors

As the tourist rush to Kashmir has increased during the last few months, the people associated with tour and travel industry at Sonamarg feel left out as this famous tourist resort still remains out of bound for visitors due to continuous road closure.

Much to their disappointment, hundreds of domestic as well as non local tourists who come to visit Sonamarg have to leave back as the road leading to the famous tourist resort is closed since december last year. Sonamarg remains abuzz with the huge flow of local as well as non local tourists in summers, but in winters after receiving heavy snowfall it remains closed for any public and traffic movement.

The locals alleged that the road uptoSonamarg is clear but the famed resort is still out of bounds for visitors as the authorities are yet to officially reopen the road.

“We had come to visit Sonamarg only to see the snow here as it has beautiful forests, peaks and glaciers, but we were not allowed to move ahead from Gagangeer,” a tourist here said. Another group of tourists added “we feel disappointed as we couldn’t go to Sonamarg, adding that we have been to Sonamarg in summers a couple of times but this time we had planned to visit here during the winter and see snow.” Meanwhile, tourists and the tourism players including hoteliers, traders say that the closure of the Sonamarg resort during this time is a setback to tourism sector in valley.

“We face huge losses due to the closure of Sonamarg in winters and now delayed opening of the Sonamarg road is adding to our losses. “There remains a good influx of tourists during this time to other resorts including Pahalgam and Gulmarg, adding that Sonamarg could have been a preferred tourism destination in winters also,” ShehzadRasool, a hotelier told Greater Kashmir. He said that due to the delay in reopening of the road the hoteliers who have invested huge in this business are facing losses.

“We only get few months of business here, adding that the situation worsened due to COVID19 pandemic last year, adding that the clients from different parts are asking for bookings but we are in dilemma what to do,” Nazir Ahmed War, another hotelier said. The locals who are dependent on the tourism sector here alleged that the government only prefers to promote Gulmarg and Pahalgam and neglects Sonamarg. They said that the tourism department holds events outside the UT to attract tourists but the department has failed to upgrade infrastructure at the places like Sonamarg. “Authorities should reopen the Sonamarg road and ensure basic facilities including electricity, water supply and mobile communication system for the convenience of the visitors” Mudasir Ahmed, a hotelier told Greater Kashmir.

Chief executive officer Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) Mushtaq Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that they will visit the place in coming days to take stock of the situation. “Once the tourists arrive they should get all the required facilities for a comfortable stay at Sonamarg, adding that keeping in view everything, the priority will be to reopen Sonamarg resort as early as possible.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan Hakim Tanveer Ahmed said that they are assessing the road conditions and they are working on to restore the basic facilities before reopening of the road.