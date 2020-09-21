Sopore Fruit Mandi traders protest against stopping of supply trucks on highway

Hundreds of fruit traders at Asia’s second largest fruit mandi here on Monday took to road against stopping of supply trucks on Srinagar-Jammu highway allegedly by police.

Police, however, denied the accusations, saying the truck supply on highway has been normal.

President Fruit Growers and Dealers Association Fruit Mandi Sopore Fayaz Ahmad Malik said that the traders are facing huge losses since 2019.

“The unnecessary stopping of loaded fruit trucks by police at several places along the Srinagar -Jammu highway has caused huge loss to fruit industry in Kashmir. The authorities have turned mute towards this grave issue. The government should resolve this important issue on priority as fruit supply season is on and is backbone of JK economy,” Malik said.

Echoing similar views, the ex president of FGDA Fruit Mandi Sopore Mushtaq Ahmad Tantray questioned the rationale behind stopping of supply trucks and termed it “undue harassment” allegedly by police along the highway.

He said hundreds of trucks carrying fruits are not being allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund and from Ramban and they remained stationed at one place for four to five days thereby causing daily losses around Rs 5-6 crores.

The traders warned that they would suspend trade at Sopore mandi in case police continues to stop fruit and vegetable-laden trucks on the national highway.

Inspector General of Police Traffic T Namgiyal said all loaded trucks are moving smoothly on NH 44. He said 5000 trucks moved today without any hick up.