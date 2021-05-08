Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 1:28 AM

South Kashmir visit | Director Agriculture Kashmir visits various seed multiplication farms

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 9, 2021, 1:28 AM
File Pic: Chowdhary Mohammad Iqba
File Pic: Chowdhary Mohammad Iqba

The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal visited different Seed Multiplication Farms (SMFs) including (Potato Seed Development Farm Kalnag Kokernag, Seed Multiplication Farm Rampur Mattan etc.) of South Kashmir.

During the visit, the Director interacted with the concerned officers and technical staff of the said farms and said that the SMFs are the most important assets of the department to achieve the target of self reliance in the field of seed production besides to reduce the dependence on seed coming from outside union territory.

Trending News
File Photo

KU holds online talent hunt programme 'Azmat-e-Ramadhan-ul-Mubarak'

Kashmir University. File Photo

Kashmir University holds online meeting of academic counsellors

Representational Photo

ASHA workers protest in Sopore; demanding special incentives, better pay

Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Perkins]

10 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patient at Machil

He assured seed availability to the farming community with respect to all the crops grown in the region.

Chowdhary asked the concerned officers to adopt latest standard interventions in the sector of seed production so that the department could meet out the demand for different types of seeds and ensure the availability of seeds to the farmers in sufficient quantity and at right time.

He exhorted upon the concerned officer and farm managers to invite farmers and agri entrepreneurs to these farms and hold demonstration sessions with them so that the modern trends and technology in this trade could be transmitted to the grass roots level in a comprehensive manner.

Latest News
Image used for representational purpose only

Govt launches phone-in health programme for Covid related queries

File Photo

KU holds online talent hunt programme 'Azmat-e-Ramadhan-ul-Mubarak'

Kashmir University. File Photo

Kashmir University holds online meeting of academic counsellors

Screenshot of GAD order No 422

Roster of Administrative Secretaries at Civil Sectt Srinagar, Jammu issued

During the visit, the Director was accompanied by Deputy Director Law Enforcement, Potato Development Officer and other senior officers of the department.

Tagged in ,
Related News