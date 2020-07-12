Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 12:34 AM

SPECIAL session organised on 'Jammu & Kashmir: Development and Business Forum' | JK participates in India Global Week 2020

LG highlights initiatives launched to transform JK into major investment destination
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 12:34 AM

The Jammu and Kashmir Government participated in the 3-day virtual conference, India Global Week 2020, themed “Be The Revival: India and a Better New World” organised by India Inc Group.

Over 10,000 global members from 67 countries participated in the event which was aimed at  re-energising and igniting optimism at global level besides bringing about an action-oriented focus by giving a forum to global deliberations from all fields of life.

Notable speakers of the event included Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal, British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab,  British Home Secretary, Priti Patel and US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster.

Addressing the special session titled “Jammu & Kashmir: Development and Business Forum”,  Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu, highlighted the strengths and initiatives taken up by the UT government to transform the region into a major investment destination through prioritisation of 14 focus sectors. The LG informed that the investment climate is being nurtured by the Government through development of state-of-the-art infrastructure including 2 IT parks, 2 Inland Container Depots and an industrial land bank of over 6000 Acre across 19 districts. ”We have removed all regulatory and institutional barriers between J&K and rest of India ushering in one nation one framework in the truest sense”, he maintained.

Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, shared his views during the panel discussion on ‘J&K- Land of opportunities’.

Dwivedi highlighted the initiatives being taken up by the J&K Government to make the Union Territory attractive for investors particularly in the potential areas of IT, tourism and hospitality, organic farming, agro-industries and food processing besides film and advertising industry.

Global business leaders participating in the Global India Week appreciated the new progressive economic eco system emerging in J&K. Leading Entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir also participated in the programmes that deliberated on investment opportunities and current challenges.

Jammu Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) was the key organizer for participation of J&K in the Global India week. Under JK Invest, JKTPO is also working on the follow up for the road shows organised in the month of February this year and is working on grounding the investment MOUs signed during these road shows.

A total of 75 sessions, with 250 speakers, were conducted during the conference.

