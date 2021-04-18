SpiceJet re-introduces 'Zero Change fee' offer

Business, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 11:41 PM

Airline major SpiceJet on Saturday re-introduced ‘Zero Change fee’ offer for domestic network.

Accordingly, the new offer entitles passengers to make changes in their ticket at least five days prior to the date of departure instead of seven days.

“The new offering allows passengers to modify tickets with one-time waiver of the charges…,”

“Additionally, the airline has also introduced special discounted price for an array of add-on services such as seats, ‘SpiceMax’ and ‘You1st’.”

According to the airline, the offer aims to extend significant flexibility and cost savings to all passengers.

“Under the new offering, passengers booking direct domestic flight tickets from April 17, 2021 to May 10, 2021 can enjoy a one-time waiver on the change fee for the travel period between April 17, 2021 and May 15, 2021.” “Fare difference will be applicable for flight changes and shall be payable by the customer.”

