SpiceJet to add 20 new domestic flights from Feb

Budget airline SpiceJet will add 20 new flights on its domestic network from February.

Accordingly, the airline announced the launch of 16 new flights connecting Jaipur with different cities including Dehradun, Amritsar, Udaipur and Delhi among others.

Besides, the airline will connect Pakyong with Kolkata under the UDAN scheme.

The airline will also add its second frequency between Delhi and Dehradun. All the new flights are scheduled to commence operations effective 1st & 10th February, 2021, thr airline said.