Business, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 1:06 AM

SpiceJet to add 20 new domestic flights from Feb

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 31, 2021, 1:06 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Budget airline SpiceJet will add 20 new flights on its domestic network from February.

Accordingly, the airline announced the launch of 16 new flights connecting Jaipur with different cities including Dehradun, Amritsar, Udaipur and Delhi among others.

Trending News

WUCMA celebrates World Wetlands Day

File photo [Image for representational purpose only]

ACB registers case against former AEE R&B Kupwara

File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

IGP Kashmir visits north Kashmir; reviews security situation

NC condemns 'wave of repression let loose in Shehar-e-Khaas''

Centre casual about J&K's economic distress: Sagar

Besides, the airline will connect Pakyong with Kolkata under the UDAN scheme.

The airline will also add its second frequency between Delhi and Dehradun. All the new flights are scheduled to commence operations effective 1st & 10th February, 2021, thr airline said.

Related News