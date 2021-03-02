Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 11:01 PM

SSI Association thank FCIK, SCAJ

UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 11:01 PM
Members of Small Scale Industries Association District Pulwama have expressed their gratitude to Shahid Kamali President  Federation Chamber of Industries (FCIK) Kashmir and Vikram Randhawa President Stone Crusher Association Jammu (SCAJ) for working tirelessly ‘for the benefit and welfare of unit holders engaged in mining and stone crushing.’

In a statement issued the Association also thanked LG Manoj Singh, Chief Secretary J&K Govt. Adviser B A Khan, Commissioner secretary Forest Principal Secretary Lt Governor, Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Director Industries and Kashmir Srinagar/Jammu, Member secretary PCB, Director Geology and Mining Department for resolving the long pending issue of mining Raw Material. The Association said that the relief has come at a time “when there was extreme shortage of mining products (Raw material) in the local market from last three years due to the closure of stone crushing units which adversely effected the construction sector and  major development projects all over J&K.”

