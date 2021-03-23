State awards conferred on skilled artisans

Self Help Groups (SHG) are viable economic activities which creates employment opportunities, besides exploring local potential optimally in traditional Handicraft and Handloom trades including Carpet, Sozni, Paper Machie, Crewel and Namda.

This was stated by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan while inaugurating the JKNRLM’s (UMEED) five days Regional Mela ‘POOSHIDA HUNNER’-A humble step towards strengthening of Women SHGs economically at Kashmir Haat here.

While speaking on the occasion, Advisor Baseer Khan said that he was impressed with the variety and quality of products prepared and displayed by different Self Help Groups on the stalls at Exhibition Ground.

He told SHG members that their enthusiastic participation in the Mela to display and showcase products is encouraging and is a statement of their commitment and dedication for promotion of skill and finished products besides economic empowerment.

The Advisor said that he has taken up the promotion of SHGs and the products prepared by them with Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

He informed them that the government led by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha is very keen to double the number of SHG as it has proved to be a viable economic activity that employs thousands of females and earns them very considerable income.

He said various measures have been taken for marketing and exploring the space at prime locations for displaying the SHGs made products across Jammu and Kashmir.

He also directed all Deputy Commissioners of J&K to provide permanent space to SHGs at Rural Haats for displaying and selling of their goods.

He also directed Director Handicraft and Handloom Kashmir to explore the way to provide these groups permanent space in the exhibition ground at Kashmir Haat, besides helping them with registration of groups, and added that the same process should also be followed in Jammu District.

He said that stalls and kiosks shall be established along the Srinagar-Jammu Highway besides other places during the Amarnath Pilgrimage.

He said a huge number of adventure and religious tourists are visiting here who will buy our products and will also help to promote those across the country.

He said that GI tagging shall be held and the products shall be registered through an e-commerce stage to give flip to the trade.

Advisor also called participants to increase their production of fine quality goods and said Kashmir is known for its Handicraft and handloom products across the globe.

Advisor also interacted with the Self Help Group members who had set up stalls at Kashmir Haat and enquired of them regarding profits in the trade. He also assured them full support for the sustenance of this economic activity.

Later, Advisor Baseer Khan gave away awards to the artisans selected for their extraordinary talent in the Carpet, Sozni and Paper Machie sector at the Directorate of Handicraft and Handlooms.

Advisor congratulated the artisans and told them that it is the recognition of their skill and talent.

He said the government is exploring the resources to help artisans with financial assistance, marketing, GI tagging etc.

He directed concerned to conduct more and more exhibitions to highlight the potential of SHGs.

On the occasion, Gh Hussain Rather from Nowshera was awarded 50,000 posthumously, Safder Ali Mir from Sonpah was given 30,000 and Ajaz Ah Dar from Wakura was awarded 20,000 in Sozni category.

In Carpet category, Ali Mohammed Ganaie, Patlipora Payeen Chattable and Gh Mohammed Jan Shahoo shechem Kulgam were conferred with cash prize of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

Also, in Paper Machie, Gh Mohi-ud- din from, Zadibal, Altaf Hussain Bhat from Zadibal and Syed Inayat from Alamgiri Bazar were given Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 prizes respectively.

Besides, in languishing & Innovative category, Ab Majid Shah from Nawa Kadal was awarded Rs 20,000 cash prize.

Further, in category of Crewel, Ruby from Kawadara was awarded Rs 20,000 and in Willow Wicker works, Gh Mohammed Magray, from Kachan, Ganderbal was given award of Rs 50,000.