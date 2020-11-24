Status of introduction of skill courses in colleges reviewed

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Talat Parvez Ruhella chaired a meeting at Amar Singh College, Cluster University Srinagar to review the status of introduction of skill courses in Government Degree Colleges (GDC) of Kashmir division.

The meeting was followed by signing of MOUs and exchange ceremony between hub institutions, mentor institutions and affiliating universities for starting skill enhancement courses in GDCs of Kashmir division.

Director Colleges Prof M Y Peerzada presided over the meeting as chief guest.

Additional secretary Sanjeev Rana was the Guest of Honour and Prof Dr Yasmeen Ashai, nodal officer Kashmir division colleges was the special guest on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by dean Colleges Development Council (DCDC), Kashmir University, Dean School of Business Studies Central University of Kashmir, Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University Srinagar, Dean Academic Affairs, IUST, Director Education SKUAST(K), Additional Director, SKIMS, Representative from Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Srinagar, Director National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar, Sanjeev Rana, Additional Secretary to Govt, Department of Higher Education.

The meeting began with the formal welcome address by the Principal of the host college, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather.

He briefly introduced the initiatives taken by the Higher Education Department under the able guidance of Commissioner/Secretary to Govt. Higher Education Department.

In his address, Talat Parvez expressed his pleasure over the joint initiative taken for the introduction of skill based courses and underscored the value of skill based education in curbing the menace of unemployment.

Prof. M Y Peerzada in his presidential address threw a detailed light on the relevance of skill enhancement courses and the vision that led to its introduction in HED.

Prof Yasmeen Ashai, in her special address explained the scheme of skill development courses being implemented in the Colleges of Kashmir Division and the significance of such initiatives in empowering our youth with market based skills and making them employable. Sanjeev Rana, stressed upon the need to keep higher education abreast with the changing dynamics of education, market, society and global trends.

Later 20 MOUs were signed between the hub institutions, mentoring institutions and affiliating universities. All the stakeholders expressed their satisfaction and commitment for a logical and fruitful completion of the agreements.