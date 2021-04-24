Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 12:02 AM

StayHappi Pharmacy starts operations in Kashmir

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 12:02 AM
Representational Pic

Operating with over 620 functional stores across the country, StayHappi pharmacy has now successfully entered the territory of Kashmir with its unique brand of generic medicines.

According to a statement issued here, “the medicine brand set forth in the province through the brand name “StayHappi Generics”, collaborating with local chemist stores. StayHappi Generics is an initiative with a belief to serve humanity by providing high-quality medicines at ‘real and affordable’ prices. It operates with a full-proof plan to scale up and reach every nook and corner in the country and to make “Healthcare for all” a reality.”

Trending News
A security man stands guard near Jehangir Chowk area of Srinagar amid 'Corona Curfew' in the region on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Amid COVID surge, J&K govt closes paid public parks, extends night curfew hours

Representational Image

First COVID-19 death reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara this year

Representational Image

Three residential houses gutted in Kulgam blaze

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU postpones all offline exams till May 2; main campus to remain closed till Wednesday

Executive Director, Arushi Jain said, “We are ecstatic about our new breakthrough as we multiply our presence yet again in a new township, which is none other than Kashmir this time. So far the response has been phenomenal leaving customers with repeat purchases and positive feedbacks endowing quality products. StayHappi is confident of further association with 500 more stores by the next few months here at Kashmir.”

The company said that Stayhappi’s Generics help in saving 30%-90% on medicine bills. “Secondly, It had not just offered generic medicines to the patients, but also aiming to change the approach of millions and aim to spread awareness that Patient doesn’t necessarily have to buy medicines by their brand names, and can easily switch to Stayhappi Generic Medicines, as the quality and effectiveness of Stayhappi medicines, remain unchanged as compared to Branded Medicines,” it said.

Related News