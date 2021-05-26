Stock, supply position of chemical fertilizers in Kashmir reviewed

To review the stock / supply position of different fertilizers across the valley Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal convened a meeting of officers of the Agriculture Department at Agriculture Complex Lal Mandi, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture appreciated the role of officers for ensuring the sale of different types of fertilizers entirely through POS machines & making the DBT system a success.

Director Agriculture took a strong note on some complaints received by his office regarding the overcharging of fertilizers from some areas by the fertilizer dealers / retailers. He said that his office has some complaints where farmers complained that no fertilizer dealer was displaying the rate lists of different fertilizers in front of their shops.

He instructed the concerned officers to take strict action under law against such erring dealers / retailers who are charging exorbitant prices from the farmers. Director Agriculture asked the concerned officer to strictly ensure that the rates for different fertilizers fixed by the Controller Fertilizers J&K should be adhered to in letter & spirit by all the concerned dealers / retailers.

Director Agriculture appealed to the farming community that if any kind of overcharging during the purchase of fertilizers, they should bring the matter to the notice of the Joint Director Agriculture (Extension)/ Concerned Chief Agriculture officer so that action under law could be initiated against such dealers / retailers.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Agriculture (Extension) Mohammad Qasim Ghani, Assistant Director Law Enforcement Sheikh Imran, and other concerned officers of the department.