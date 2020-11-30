Stone Crusher Industry on verge of Closure: FCIK

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) today that the Industrial units involving mining based raw material to run their units are on the verge of closure due to their inability to mine raw materials.

In a statement, FCIK said that under SRO-302 the process of clustering, leasing and auctioning legally identifiable source for raw materials although ongoing is a long-term process which renders units without any raw materials in the present and near future.

“Previously, in the absence of the well-defined rules for sources of raw material, the department of Geology and Mining issued short term permits, which made possible units to operate. This had been going on until 2019 when the aforementioned department refused to issue any short-term permits citing the rules of SRO-302. This has resulted in shortage of raw materials and temporary closing down of various Stone Crusher & stone dressing units in the J&K,” the statement reads adding that there is a need to mitigate the short-term negative effects on this Industrial sector.

“There are round about 800 registered units in UT with an average of Rs 5 crore investment per unit and an employment of 30 employees per unit. In action the order issued by the Government has promoted illegal mining and loss to the exchequer. Lt Governor was requested to kindly take serious notice of the issue and redress the issue,” the statement said.