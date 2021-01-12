'Stop use of cooking oil with higher TPC'

The Food Safety department has asked all the business operators especially those selling local snacks including Nader Moonji, Pakoodas, Samosas and allied food articles to stop usage of cooking oil with Total Polar Compounds (TPC) above 25 percent.

As per an official handout, the said food business operators have been directed to monitor used cooking oil and if the percentage of TPC is above 25 percent, such oil should be stored separately which will be collected against cash payment by Arise Green Private Ltd RUCO Industrial Area Phulera Tehsil Phulera district Jaipur, Rajasthan through their representative M/S ShushilVaishnav, Mob. No 9983635111.

It has been informed that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in association with the Biodiesel Association of India has flagged off Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) Project to convert vegetable oil, animal fats into biodiesel for running diesel vehicles or any other equipment that uses diesel.

RUCO enables the collection of edible cooking oil by authorised agencies from food business operators and individual users which can then be transferred to a plant to make biodiesel.