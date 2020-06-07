STPI celebrates 29th foundation day

STPI, which is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, celebrated its foundation day marking the 29th year of the organization.

The event was held online on Airmeet due to the current Covid situation and the session was joined by speakers, including MP Achyuta Samanta, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Meity, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT, Govt of Telangana, S Gopalakrishnan, Additional Secretary, PMO, , Dr Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, Meity, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary Electronics & IT, Govt of Odisha and others.

The session was moderated by Rajneesh Agarwal, Director, STPI Noida, Subodh Sachan, Director STPI-HQ and Shailendra Tyagi, Director, STPI Bengaluru.

Senior Director STPI Devesh Tyagi said: “With the recently inaugurated 24,000 Sq ft incubation facility at STPI Srinagar, we are at the forefront by providing state of the art infrastructure and datacom service to IT/ITeS MSMEs of the region”.

“The UT of J&K has currently three STP units, employing around 140 resources registered with STPI. For the FY 2019-20, estimated exports from these units are expected to be around Rs. 6.76 Cr. We at STPI provide opportunities to IT entrepreneurs by providing plug-n-play and other digital

infrastructure along with regulatory support to develop and export IT products from the UT of J&K. 8 BPOs have been set up in the region under the IBPS scheme employing more than 400 youth,” he said.