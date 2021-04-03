Style and Streax unisex salon opens at Parraypora

Style and Streax unisex salon was inaugurated by SDPO Fayaz Geelani and Greater Kashmir’s Rashid Makhdoomi, here at Parraypora Srinagar today.

According to a statement issued here, the salon offers beauty and make-up services for both men and women. Number of eminent personalities and online influencers were also present at the inauguration. They appreciated the opening of new salon. Tajamul Khan, co-founder of the salon said that the salon will offer quality services to men and women of the valley.

“Our salon will provide top quality services at very affordable prices. Today’s youth is very concerned with grooming and we will provide the best services,” he said. Other co-founders were also present at the occasion. Also present on the occasion were youngest book writer Mir Areeba, actress Mateena Rajput and taekwondo player Afreen Hyder.