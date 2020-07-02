Submit photographs of works executed: Finance Department

Adopting transparent measures, Government departments have been directed to submit photographs of the works executed under Capex Budget 2019-20 in the state sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The directions were issued by the Finance Department where all the concerned administrative secretaries submitted their photographs of all the works initiated under the state sector during the year. Director General DED-II Tariq Ahmed has requested all concerned administrative secretaries to furnish the photographs of all such works (state sector) which have been completed during 2019-20 depicting name of the work with location, date of commencement, date of completion, estimated cost, completion cost, number of people benefited and comments for the stakeholders on each photograph.

“Only one photograph is required to be provided for each work completed during 2019-20. However, the photograph should be of very good quality helping the viewer to assess what has actually been done on ground,” according to Tariq Ahmed.

In his letter marked as ‘matter most urgent,’ Ahmed has said that two photographs can be pasted on the left side of the Power Presentation (PPT) slide and the above details should be provided against each work with photograph on right side of the slide.

Importantly, the Finance Department had issued categorical directions during 2019-20 to all treasury officers not to entertain any bill without photographs of the works. The Director Planning, Finance and concerned officers were directed to ensure compliance.