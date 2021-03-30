Subsidized vehicles, other poultry items distributed among beneficiaries at Bandipora

The Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad on Tuesday flagged off subsidized vehicles among more than a dozen beneficiaries under different schemes of Department of Animal Husbandry (State Capex).

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr Muneer Ahmad Qureshi, Poultry Extension Officer Dr Syed Shariq, Coordinator Mahila Shakti Kendra, Ayesha and other senior officers of the district were present on the occasion.

The JDP handed over 12 caged vehicles used for transporting poultry and a mini-tractor to the beneficiaries on subsidized rates and Rs 14 lakh were provided as subsidy.

The JDP exhorted the farmers to take advantage of various schemes under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, CSS and CAPEX for diversified modern scientific farming. He said the subsidy and incentive part of several schemes of Animal Husbandry and allied departments has been increased and simplified to encourage the farmers to install agro based units.

He said under Dairy Development, the Department of the Animal Husbandry established 44 Dairy farms, 01 Dahi making machine, distributed 07 Milking machines and 01 Milk Van under Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS).

JDP said that the department provided subsidy worth Rs one crore during the year under different schemes through DBT mode. He said 220 new crossbreed Dairy cows have been inducted during the year, which touched the milk production of the district to 117.25 thousand tonnes.

He however stressed that outreach of Doctors has to be ensured in far flung areas for AI/ vaccination and other mandated activities.

He said under National Livestock Mission, the Department distributed 2.0 lakh subsidy amongst the 40 beneficiaries under component shed assistance Innovative Poultry Productivity Project Low Input Technology (IPPP-LIT). Under ASCAD, 0.33 Lakh have been released as compensation for culling of Poultry birds at SK Payeen, owing to Bird flu, birds Under ATMA Scheme, about 150 farmers were imparted training in Dairy/Poultry farming within and outside the district.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer while speaking on the occasion mentioned the importance of Animal Husbandry in economic prosperity of the district.

He stated that the Animal Husbandry Department is expanding its activities in the entire district that will subsequently increase dairy production and its products. He said that new livelihood measures are being identified by involvement of breeders on large scale.