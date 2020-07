Super 99 – a super store having more than 80 stores across the country today forayed into Kashmir.

Super 99 store at Gogji Bagh near Pine Spring Hotel was thrown open. By opening shop in Srinagar, Super 99 has expanded its base in Kashmir. They had already had their store in Jammu.

According to company’s representative, SUPER 99 store at Srinagar is laced with a wide range of products that we use in our everyday lives.