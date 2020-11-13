Suru valley in Kargil gets 4G connectivity

The remote villages in picturesque Suru valley in Kargil Friduay got 4G mobile phone connectivity.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan inaugurated 5 Jio 4G mobile towers sanctioned under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) in Suru valley. The towers have been setup at Umba, Sangrah, Gyaling, Parkachik and Rangdum villages to provide better services to local residents in the remote parts of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, CEC Khan congratulated the people of Suru Valley for getting better access to mobile connectivity through the operation of these 4G towers and said that more such towers are in the pipeline which would be dedicated to the public in the coming days. He further said that installation of the 4G towers in the area would boost educational activities as it will help students with their studies in the current pandemic situation.