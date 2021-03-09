SWAL launches fungicides Merlot, Juniper

SWAL Corporation Ltd., a well-known company in the field of agrochemical and specialty fertilizer launched fungicides Merlot and Juniper at the prestigious SKICC, Srinagar (J&K).

According to a statement issued here, “Among the launched products, “MERLOT” & “JUNIPER” are the novel fungicides for the betterment of Apple orchard & Paddy Cultivation. These novel products are launched by chief guest among the strong presence of more than 500 business partner & Apple growers representing Kashmir valley”. Avnindra Shah briefed on SWALs corporate profile and future plans to strengthen agrochemical and fertiliser product portfolio.