Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 9, 2021, 11:42 PM

SWAL launches fungicides Merlot, Juniper

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 9, 2021, 11:42 PM
Trending News
Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

GK Photo

Two militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: Police

File Photo

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag: Police

SWAL Corporation Ltd., a well-known company in the field of agrochemical and specialty fertilizer launched fungicides Merlot and Juniper at the prestigious SKICC, Srinagar (J&K).

According to a statement issued here, “Among the launched products, “MERLOT” & “JUNIPER” are the novel fungicides for the betterment of Apple orchard & Paddy Cultivation. These novel products are launched by chief guest among the strong presence of more than 500 business partner & Apple growers representing Kashmir valley”. Avnindra Shah briefed on SWALs corporate profile and future plans to strengthen agrochemical and fertiliser product portfolio.

Related News