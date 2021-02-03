T-Series, RED FM launches Indie Hain Hum-Season 2

93.5 RED FM and the countrys largest music label T-Series, also the world’s largest YouTube Channel have come together to launch ‘Indie Hain Hum- Season 2’.

According to a press statement, the show is back in a bigger avatar with multi-talented Tulsi Kumar as host. “The show is a part of Red Indies, a platform to promote and support independent artists and grow the independent music scenario in India. The 12-week show goes live on 13February 2021 and will go on-air on RED FM and social media handles of T-Series,” it said.

Speaking about the association, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, said, “Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous growth in independent music and audiences have embraced fresh artists and new experimental sounds. Since the conception of T-Series, it has been our endeavour to create a platform for independent music. That is why; it gives us great pleasure to collaborate with Red FM for a new engaging and creative show that will bring together independent artists from across the country and stars from the music industry. We are glad Tulsi Kumar will host our collaborative show, Indie Hain Hum Season 2, and we are looking forward to her debut as a Host and RJ. We are sure the audience will enjoy this show and join us every week for a brand new episode.”

Speaking about the show, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM said, “RED FM’s endeavour to support Indie music is well known. It’s been over two years that we started our journey to promote and support independent musicians through our proposition – RED Indies. Taking forward our endeavour and intent for Indie music, we are happy to announce our next initiative, ‘Indie Hain Hum’ Season 2 with Tulsi Kumar. We are delighted to collaborate with T-series once again. The whole idea is to bring together some of the home-grown artists from across the country to share their journey and challenges faced by them, to bring their music to mainstream media. Tulsi, who is hosting the show, will bring out the best of the music and conversations, with the artists.”