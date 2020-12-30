T Valley Royal introduces 'one tasty bite offer in every sip'

Tea Valley Tea a brand of DJ group of North India has introduced one tasty bite offer in every sip’ for its customers.

In the statement, the company said “T Valley Royal has now brought customers a very attractive – ‘one tasty bite offer in every sip’. Under this offer, on purchasing of 1 Kg T Valley Royal, one pack of Famous brand Basmati rice Dawat, worth Rs. 120 is given free for a feast. Supplementary to this on purchase of 250 gm pack of Royal Tea, A 100 gram pack of Good Day biscuit is being given free.” Director of Tea Valley, Namit Jain said, “in India there are many tea Brands available, but almost none are orginally from Assam. T Valley Gold has vowed to meet the aspirations of millions of customers with high quality tea.”