TAAI holds AGM

Travel Agents Association of India – JK Chapter organised annual general meeting which was addressed by deputy secretary Tourism Waseem Raja.
Deputy Director Publicity Ideal Saleem also attended the meeting.
Chairman TAAI Zahoor Qari assured members that the JK Chapter will start promotional campaigns afresh to bring tourists back to Valley.
TAAI members suggested doing away with difficult guidelines for organising adventure activities. Past chairperson Ghulam Rasool Siah, Nasir Shah, Shamim Shah besides Abdul Khaliq Wangnoo, M Akram Siah, Ashfaq Sidiq Dug also addressed the event.
Treasurer Sameer Baktoo and Secretary Tanvir Hassan Dar also participated.