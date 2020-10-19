TAAK demands linking of J&K's travel industry with central schemes

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) held an interactive meeting with Director Industries Kashmir, Mahmood A Shah on linking travel industry with Industries Department for availing industry based JK and Central Government schemes.

The interactive meeting was held after TAAK’s newly elected body concluded its first Executive Committee Meeting on Saturday.

During the interactive session, Director Industries informed the members that all private tourism players should do Udyam registration online for their units to avail incentive oriented various schemes announced by the Govt. of India for MSME units.

He outlined the features of the Udyam registration which can be done by or before 31 March 2021 after which all the existing MSME registrations will be suspended.

He said the travel and hospitality sector has been bracketed in the industrial sector and as such the private players in the tourism sector should avail the existing and prospective industrial benefits.

Director Industries further said they have been making awareness programmes at many districts for Udyam registration.

On the occasion, President TAAK Farooq A Kuthoo, former Presidents and all EC members thanked the Director Industries for the fruitful and informative session.

Earlier, the EC meeting was chaired by President TAAK in which the elected newly EC members and past presidents were present.