Tarigami terms Union Budget as 'huge disappointment'

Stating that Union Budget is a huge disappointment for the common people, CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami said that it has failed to address the issue of growing people’s miseries i.e rising unemployment, hunger, skyrocketing price rise.

In a statement Tarigami said that the budget has miserably failed to address the economic recession and the issue of sharp fall in the domestic demand due to the massive decline in the purchasing power of the people. “It has not suggested any effective measures to address the virus of inequality. The job losses in the organized sector are alarming. Massive job loss among the educated young people is disturbing,” he said.

“The unemployment scenario in rural India, which was at 9 per cent even in December, 2020 according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), it is inexcusable that the Finance Minister’s speech did not have a single mention of MGNREGS. Providing employment to the youth has become a chronic issue at the national level and much more so in J&K as it lacks any private sector. The unemployment level in J&K has reached to crescendo,” he said.