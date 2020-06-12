Task Force on power sector reforms created

The J&K Government has constituted a four member (including Chairperson) Task Force on Power Sector Reforms for the implementation of the initiatives, schemes & relief measures under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

An order issued here by General Administration Department (GAD) here said that Principal Secretary Power Development Department will be the Chairman while Managing Director Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Managing Director Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Managing Director, Jammu & Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited will be its members.

The initiatives, according to order, to be implemented by the Task Force shall be as under: Rs 90,000 Crores liquidity infusion to DISCOMS as a concessional loan offering by PFC &REC Limited; tariff policy reforms encompassing consumer rights, promotion of industry and sustainability of power sector and Distribution Reforms in power sector.

While the terms of reference of the above Task Force will be as under:

To study each of the schemes, benefits & relaxations announced, by Government of India and finalise steps to be taken to implement each scheme; to examine and determine the additional quantum of benefit that can be obtained for the Union territory of for each scheme, benefits & relaxation and prepare an estimate of total quantum of benefit and total number of beneficiaries for the initiatives by 25.06.2020; to project the requirements to Government of India for early access to funds/benefits; to initiate and monitor steps to be taken by departments on each initiative; to meet at least, once a week to review the progress and coordinate between departments on the activities assigned and to submit fortnightly reports in a brief, summarised format for perusal of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary on the 1st and -15th of every-month beginning from 15.06.2020. The format for the purpose shall be circulated by Planning, Development & Monitoring Department by 12.06.2020.