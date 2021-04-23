Task Force, sub-panel to implement 'Ease of doing business' in J&K

The government on Friday constituted a Task Force and a Sub-Committee for minimizing regulatory compliance burden for implementing Ease of Doing Business in the Union Territory of J&K.

A 16-member Task Force will be headed by the Chief Secretary while a 15-member Sub-Committee will be headed by the Administrative Secretary Industries and Commerce department.“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a Task Force and a Sub-Committee for minimizing regulatory compliance burden for implementing Ease of Doing Business in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads a government order.

As per order, the Task Force for implementing Ease of Doing Business will comprise the Chief Secretary, J&K as Chairman while Administrative Secretaries of Finance Department, Health and Medical Education Department, Revenue Department, Housing and Urban Development Department, Power Development Department, School Education Department, Industries and Commerce Department, General Administration Department, Mining Department, Labour and Employment Department, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Jal Shakti Department, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Tourism Department and Department Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs will be its members.

“The Task Force shall finalize/approve proposals submitted by the Sub-Committee for minimizing regulatory compliance burden for implementing Ease of Doing Business,” read GAD order number 362.

As per order, the Sub-Committee for implementing Ease of Doing Business will have Administrative Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department as its Chairman while representatives of the Finance Department, Health and Medical Education Department, Revenue Department, Housing and Urban Development Department, Power Development Department, School Education Department, General Administration Department, Mining Department, Labour and Employment Department, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Jal Shakti Department, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Tourism Department and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department, not below the rank of Additional Secretary to the Government will be its members. “The Sub-Committee shall frame/prepare proposals for minimizing/reducing regulatory compliance burden for implementing Ease of Doing Business and place the same before the Task Force constituted for the purpose,” further read the order issued by the Commissioner Secretary to the government M K Dwivedi.