Technicians of Chinar Corps lend a helping hand

The army today said that its technicians played a vital role in repairing and commissioning an oxygen plant at Rangreth.

In a statement the army said “On being requested by the Civil Administration, Chinar Corps mobilised its resources to transport the required spare parts from Mumbai. The spares reached within just two days by an Indian Air Force plane. The moment necessary spares arrived at the plant, team of technicians from Corps Zone Workshop, Rangreth along with civil technicians worked tirelessly to make the plant serviceable within four days,”: the statement reads. “Once all the defects in the existing sub systems were rectified, the new Oxygen Filling Manifold was fitted by the technicians. The plant has been tested thoroughly and has been found to work satisfactorily.”

