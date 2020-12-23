Business, Today's Paper
December 24, 2020

'Technology Business Incubator' workshop held

An awareness camp cum workshop on ‘Technology Business Incubator’ for start-ups and entrepreneurs of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was jointly organized here today.

Dr D Srinivasa Reddy, Director CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine Jammu, in his message, expressed strong need to create an entrepreneurship mind set in the J&K region as this place has a huge potential for industrial growth and development.

Meanwhile, startup companies, industrialists and entrepreneurs of Jammu primarily dealing with biotech and life sciences were sensitized about the facilities of IIIM-TBI and incubation support for new business ideas.

During the programme, a detailed presentation on “Technology Business Incubator” in Jammu region was given by Dr Saurabh Saran, Er Anil Kumar Katare both senior scientists CSIR-IIIM and Er Ankush Varma Coordinator IIIM-TBI.

