Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 12:47 AM

Thakur visits IE Khrew, Wuyan

Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 12:47 AM
Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department today visited Industrial Estate, Khrew, Wuyan and also proposed site for industrial estate Sempora to know the facilities/infra-structure available for entrepreneurs.

The Principal Secretary, I&C Department was given a detailed account about the estates and the infra-structure available by the Managing Director SICOP Atul Sharma. Thakur appreciated the infra-structure available to the entrepreneurs in both the estates and simultaneously directed the Managing Director SICOP to speed up the balance works. He further emphasized upon the executing agency for maintaining the highest standards of quality and workmanship.

He also visited Indian Institute of Carpet Technology/Pashmina Testing Centre at Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Srinagar.

