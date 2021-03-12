The Body Shop launches first store in Srinagar

Global retailer of cosmetics and toiletries, The Body Shop has launched its first store in Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, “this outlet offers a wide range of 100% vegetarian and animal cruelty free products for Skin Care, Bath & Body, Make Up, Hair, Fragrance, Men’s and Gifts. Apart from the fabulous products, the store also offers specialist services like skincare consultation and make-up application. Customers can also enroll into The Body Shop Customer Loyalty program “Love Your Body” for a nominal fee and they will be able to enjoy fantastic member benefits, year round discounts, member’s special offers, VIP access to all important brand events and many other privileges throughout the year. The Body Shop already has a stand-alone store in Wave Malll in Jammu since 5 years.”