IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 10:38 PM

Time period for air fare structure, SoPs extended till Nov 24

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 10:38 PM
The Centre on Friday extended the period for limited domestic passenger flight operations and the air fare cap till November 24.

The earlier time period for the directive under which the country’s domestic passenger flight services were commenced was supposed to have lasted from May 25 to August 24.

Accordingly, the domestic carriers will be allowed to operate with 45 per cent of their total capacity. Similarly, domestic passenger flight services offered in the fixed minimum and maximum fare structure for different routes will remain the same.

