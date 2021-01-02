Today's Indian start-ups are tomorrow's MNCs: PM Modi

The Indian start-ups of today are the Multinational Corporations of tomorrow that can go a long way in achieving the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

The last few decades saw Multinational Corporations from abroad do business and prosper in India but this decade will belong to the Indian MNCs, he said, after after laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur in Odisha through video conference.

“Today’s start-ups can become tomorrow’s MNCs as India seeks to make its start-up ecosystem inclusive to ensure speedy development,” he said. Noting that start-ups are mostly coming up in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in the country, Modi said, they need professional managers, and the youth require to be prepared for the massive opportunities that lie ahead.

“In this new decade, we all are accountable to give a new image to brand India globally,” he said, asking young managers to align their career goals to the aspirations of the country.

The country had 13 IIMs in 2014 and 20 now, and this talent pool can expand the scope and boost the mission of creating a self-reliant India, he said.

“Innovation, integrity and inclusion have emerged as the key mantras in the field of management which are important for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. The goal of a self-reliant India will also be achieved with the help of collaborative, innovative and transformative concepts in management,” Modi said.

“Technology management is as important as human management,” he said, adding the country has been able to build substantial capacity over the last decade which was evident in the handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Modi said the new campus of IIM Sambalpur will give Odisha a new identity in the world of management education with proper recognition of the state’s great culture and resources.

Management experts, who are coming out with new experiences in fresh areas, will play a big role in taking India to new heights, Modi said, underlining that despite the COVID-19 crisis the country has given more unicorns this year than the previous years.