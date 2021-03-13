Tourism Deptt organises grand roadshow in Chennai

The Department of Tourism, J&K in collaboration with the Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) organised a grand promotional evening and road show in Chennai in which more than 160 prominent travel agents including heads of main travel bodies participated.

The highlight of the event was a detailed presentation of J&K tourism by Addl. Secretary Tourism JK, Waseem Raja about the known and lesser-known tourist destinations, art and craft, pilgrim and adventure tourism besides the upcoming festivals.

The Addl. Secretary Tourism appraised the jam-packed gathering about the rigorous promotional campaign launched by the department to attract tourists from across the country and the positive outcome of the events in terms of increasing tourist footfall during the winter season in the UT. While highlighting the potential of Chennai as an emerging market for J&K tourism, the Addl. Secretary Tourism sought support from the local travel trade fraternity and the head of the associations for promoting J&K’s tourism potential.

The presentation was followed by an interactive session with the local travel trade, who put forth their suggestions to further improve the tourism services in the UT.

The Addl. Secretary tourism assured the travel trade of all necessary support from J&K tourism in making the traveler’s stay in JK memorable.

The roadshow was attended by various prominent personalities of Chennai including Director Information and PR Tamil Nadu Bhaskaran. The dignitaries who addressed the audience praised J&K tourism for the grand road show and reiterated their unflinching support for tourism in J&K.

The audience was mesmerised by colourful musical performances during the event. J&K Tourism led by Addl. Secretary Tourism also addressed the regional press in the afternoon.