Tourism Promotion| Shikara lands at Srinagar airport!

A conveyer belt at the Sheikh Ul Alam International Airport Srinagar has been converted into a 60ft long “Shikara”.

According to a statement issued here, created with the traditional techniques of local artisans, the hand-crafted wooden crafted house-boat seems like it has been picked up from the middle of Dal Lake and placed in the bustling airport. The eye for detailing is note-worthy as even the faux flowers around the boat resemble those that are indigenous to the region.

The Shikara was inaugurated by Arvind Singh Union Secretary of Tourism. He was enamored by the innovative idea of the conveyer belt’s conversion into a Shikara and was all praises for this. He encouraged the implementation of new and innovative techniques to promote tourism to Kashmir.

Navneet Dhingra, Director of Orango Solutions, who has the advertisement rights for both Srinagar and Jammu Airports said that “By creating this innovative display of Shikara, we are trying to showcase to world that the moment you set foot in Kashmir you start feeling the magic of Kashmir. It’s a way of welcoming our guests and they can treat this installation as a selfie opportunity to announce to the world that they have landed in a happy and safe place”.

APD Srinagar is of the opinion that the first impression always counts and begins first touch point for Kashmir valley and iconic shikara show window. Cultural element will give lot of positivity and help in promoting Tourism.