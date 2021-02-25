Tourism road show held in Pune

As part of a multi-city drive to give fillip to tourism, Directorate of Tourism, J&K and the Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh Tourism Stake Holders Association organized a road show in this regard in Pune.

BB Kotwal, President Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh Tourism Stake Holders Association, AbhayBakaya, General Secretary, Tourism Federation Jammu and Ajay Gupta, President, Association of Religious Tour operators, Katra, Vishwas Kelkar, Chairman, Travel Agents Association of Pune and P Behram, Chairman, TAAI, Pune, were present on the occasion.

Neelam Khajuria, Joint Director, Directorate of Tourism, Jammu while speaking at a press meet in Pune said that the flow of tourists to Jammu has considerably increased in the past two months. Usually, around three lakh tourists visit the region annually. However, around one lakh tourists visited Jammu in the first two months this year only. The festivals held at Gulmarg and Patnitop got overwhelming response from tourists and all hotels were over-packed.

Khajuria said the Amarnath Yatra this year will start at its scheduled time with foolproof safety and security measures. “Jammu will be promoted as the ‘Centre of Heritage Tourism’ and neglected destinations will be highlighted. Camps in deep forests will be made available to tourists. Gondola rides have been started at Patnitop and Jammu as has been sound and light show in Jammu. Cultural tourism will be the theme and tourists will get to enjoy the local cuisine.”

Khajuria said that the Jammu Tourist circuit has a huge potential whether it is pilgrimage, leisure or adventure tourism. “The Jammu- Katra –Shivkodi which is the main pilgrimage circuit also boasts of many nearby regions with beautiful and picturesque landscapes including Patnitop and upcoming destination Badhrawah,” he said.

Road shows will be held to promote tourism in Jammu-Kashmir in various cities such as Puri, Surat, Jaipur, Kolkata, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Varanasi and Lucknow in the coming weeks.

Kotwal said the main aim of the road shows is to apprise the stakeholders, including tour operators, about the destinations and activities.

With new destinations such as the circuit of Bhaderwah, including the picturesque Jai Valley, serene Padri meadows, the nature trail of Gur-Danda, Kailash-Kund Lake at an altitude of 14,000 feet in the majestic Seoj-Dhar Mountains, Gatha Lake Park and Trout Fish farm and apple orchards, tourists are in for a great new exciting holiday season, he said.